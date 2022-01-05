JSO responding to shooting in San Jose area, one person injured

About 50 evidence markers are visible at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are responding to a shooting in the San Jose area.

JSO confirmed their homicide team was responding to the incident at Powers Avenue and Toledo Road.

About 50 evidence markers are visible at the scene as well as dozens of bullets, according to a witness at the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: @JSOPIO is on scene at the S&G convenience store off of Powers Ave. and Toledo Rd.



Investigators have put out more than 50 evidence markers.



We’re now waiting to hear from JSO about a briefing time before be learn more about this scene. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bQprSIELGr — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) January 6, 2022

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to JFRD.

No further details were immediately available, at this time. JSO is expected to hold a media briefing with more information.