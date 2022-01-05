JSO responding to shooting in San Jose area, one person injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are responding to a shooting in the San Jose area.
JSO confirmed their homicide team was responding to the incident at Powers Avenue and Toledo Road.
About 50 evidence markers are visible at the scene as well as dozens of bullets, according to a witness at the scene.
One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to JFRD.
No further details were immediately available, at this time. JSO is expected to hold a media briefing with more information.
