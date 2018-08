JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is holding an active shooter training exercise on Friday at First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Rd.

JSO said there will be an increase in police presence, security and firefighters in the area as a result of the training. Because of this, JSO tells the public they shouldn't be alarmed.

The training exercise is not open to the public.

