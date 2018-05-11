Two dogs are in need of forever homes after they were trained by inmates as part of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's "A New Leash on Life" program.

The program takes dogs from places where they were likely to be euthanized and instead places them with inmates who fully train them so they can be adopted.

Five dogs adopted, but Cuddles and Kane still need homes. They have been fully trained by our inmates. They officially graduate November 5, 2018! pic.twitter.com/4FvjUkTtn6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 5, 2018

Five dogs from the program have already been adopted, but JSO says Cuddles and Kane are still in need of a permanent family.

Kane is a 3-year-old mixed breed. JSO says he's an energetic boy who prefers to be the only dog in the household.

"Dr. Kane has a PhD in Obedience!" JSO said via Twitter.

Cuddles is a 5-year-old mixed breed and is very sweet and loving, according to JSO.

She also needs to be the only pet in the household. Cuddles is certified as an American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen, JSO says, and she'll be graduating from the program with her PhD in Obedience.

Both dogs are spayed and neutered, up to date on all their shots and are micro-chipped. The adoption fee is $40.

If you wish to adopt either of the dogs, call JSO Officer Irre at 904-766-5004 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org with your contact information.

© 2018 WTLV