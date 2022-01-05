Jacksonville police engaged in standoff with resident at Sans Souci apartment complex

The witness told First Coast News that officers can be heard calling for someone to come out of their apartment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence in the Sans Souci and Englewood area on Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident at Summer Glen Apartments, located at 6090 Terry Road. A witness on scene said police are holding guns and working with K9's as they investigate.

Officers can be heard calling for someone to come out of their apartment in a video sent to First Coast News by a witness. JSO confirmed the person inside the apartment has a warrant for their arrest.

SWAT and the JSO Mobile Command Unit are on scene.

A resident told First Coast News that tenants of the building have been evacuated from their homes as the suspect could be armed. They have been told to wait to return home until it is safe.