JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office credited technology in the arrest of a man charged with two murders and one attempted murder.

JSO said officers were able to connect the three cases to 21-year-old Jamin Tolliver thanks to systems like ShotSpotter and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

It was ShotSpotter that alerted JSO to a shooting in Durkeeville at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Barnett Street on Jan. 25 at 2:10 a.m., police said.

Once at the scene, police found the body of a victim who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

No 911 calls came in about the shooting and there were no witness at the scene, police said.

However, police said shell casings were found at the scene and were sent to the JSO lab and entered into NIBIN to be analyzed.

A week later, on Feb. 1, ShotSpotter alerted police to another shooting on Barnett Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found one man critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital and survived.

"Again, no one called 911," Sheriff Mike Williams said. "No one reported the shooting, so without the ShotSpotter technology, this victim most likely would have died from his injuries at the scene."

The victim was unable to speak with detectives and no witnesses came forward, Williams said, but shell casings from the scene were sent to the JSO lab and entered into NIBIN.

Through NIBIN, JSO was able to connect both shootings. A camera from their real-time crime center also captured the second incident, allowing JSO to develop a suspect description.

Days later, on Feb. 8, a victim was found shot dead inside his home in Northwest Jacksonville. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, but JSO said there were no eyewitnesses at the scene.

Within 24 hours, JSO was able to connect casings from that shooting to the two previous shootings.

Tolliver became a person of interest in the case but denied owning the gun used in each shooting, JSO said.

A search warrant was conducted at Tolliver's home on March 4, where a handgun was recovered and forensically matched to all three shootings.

Investigators determined that Tolliver had legally purchased the gun just four days before the first deadly shooting in Durkeeville.

Tolliver was arrested two days later on March 6 and was charged with attempted murder and robbery in reference to the second shooting on Barnett Street, JSO said.

JSO said Tolliver soon admitted to all three shootings and has been charged with murder in the other two shootings.

"This case illustrates how critical technologies that our city leadership has invested in these past few years are getting the anticipated results and getting results fast," Williams said. "These integrated systems delivered the key intelligence to take a deadly shooter off the streets of our city."

Tolliver's next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.