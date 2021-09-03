JSO: Fatal crash closes North entrance at Trinity Christian Academy Friday night

Hammond Blvd. is closed from I-10 to Rockland Drive. Parents will need to use the middle and south entrances to pick up their children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the North entrance at Trinity Christian Academy is closed due to a fatal crash Friday night.

The crash happened at Hammond Boulevard and Ramona Boulevard.

Hammond Blvd. is closed from I-10 to Rockland Drive.

JSO says parents will need to use the middle and south entrances to pick up their children.

Police are reporting one fatality from the crash.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.