Former JSO Officer pleaded guilty to trespassing, sentenced to a year probation

Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was arrested on charges of burglary in April, must undergo mental evaluation to meet stipulations by judge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was sentenced to a year probation by Judge Mose Floyd Tuesday.

Reed entered a plea of guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge than the charges of burglary he was facing.

The sentence includes the possibility of early termination after six months if stipulations are met.

The stipulations say Reed must submit to mental evaluation within 60 days, pay for court costs and have no victim contact.

Reed had been arrested on charges of burglary to a dwelling April 28 around 3:30 a.m. He faced an automatic firing, according to officials.

A female victim and a male witness caught Reed in their backyard. Officer Reed was previously in a romantic relationship with the woman. When he entered the fenced in backyard, he moved the home's security camera in an attempt to stay hidden.

A threatening statement from Officer Reed was included in the arrest docket. He allegedly told the female victim, "If we were to ever get married in the future, and I were to see you get close to another male, I would kill you", JSO said during a press conference.