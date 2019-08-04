JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot of parents are expressing concern and relief after a 4-year-old was found walking alone on a Westside street around midnight on Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a 4-year-old boy named MJ was walking in the 9400 block of 103rd Street when a police officer found him.

Samuel Holmes doesn't live far from where the child was found. Holmes says he would be kicking himself if his 5-year-old daughter wandered off on her own.

On the First Coast News Facebook page, parents chimed in saying even when a parent takes preventive measures, kids are smart and can sometimes act on their own.

"You make me want to get my daughter out of daycare and hug her," Holmes said. "Hearing stuff like that makes me sad."

Holmes is thinking of his youngest daughter, Elisheba. He says he teaches her right from wrong every chance he can get.

He thinks MJ missed that chance at some point before he walked alone in the night.

"He's at the age where he's a learner," Holmes said. "He's smart yet vulnerable, so if he doesn't get that information, he's lacking. It seemed like the kid was lacking that."

MJ’s was picture shared on social media shortly after he was found by a police officer.

Many parents commented that MJ's caretakers could have been sleeping, or that just because MJ was exploring, it doesn't mean he's neglected.

Five hours after MJ was found, he was identified according to JSO.

Police have not released any information about the child's parents.

Holmes feels that some words of advice could help any parent teach their child what to do and what not to do.

"You don't want your kid to fear you, but you want them to understand that's not right," he said. "I'd tell any parent, 'Teach and talk to them.' It's a hard job as a parent."

JSO told First Coast News that due to the nature of this case, they could not release any more information, but they say it remains an ongoing investigation.