Council chambers at City Hall in Duval County were emptied by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Wednesday after an upset crowd erupted in chants following a decision by the council president to not allow for longer discussion during a public comment.

Some attendees arrived at the meeting to discuss the city's crime. Once the crowd became too disruptive, JSO cleared the council chambers.

BREAKING: Council chambers emptied by JSO after crowd erupts in chants, upset with decision by council president to not allow for longer discussion during public comment @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/jb04ZqpfnC — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 29, 2018

City Hall security has since let attendees back inside the building in an attempt to continue public comment after the disruption.

City Hall security letting people back in now to attempt to continue public comment after disruption. Officer tells me this is NOT common, can’t remember the last time chambers emptied bc crowd was out of hand. Heading back in to see how things go as they resume ... @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/PpaS8cYzk2 — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 29, 2018

