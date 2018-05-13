JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother is irate after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gave her 8-year-old boy a juvenile civil citation for simple battery stemming from a schoolyard fight.

Tara Vereen told First Coast News that her son, Cameron, a second-grader at Lake Forest Elementary School, “had been bullied and pushed by the other guy,” a 9-year-old boy, before throwing the boy to the ground. According to the JSO citation, the move broke the older boy’s collarbone.

The incident happened the afternoon of Friday, April 27. The family said the 8-year-old Cameron was among a group of kids playing outside during an organized after-school program.

“They were playing T-tag,” Cameron’s grandmother Bertie Vereen said. “[The younger brother of the boy Cameron eventually fought] went and told his bigger brother that Cameron punched him."

Asked what that “punch” was like, Cameron demonstrated a gentle open-handed tap on his mother’s leg.

Bertie Vereen continued, “The older [boy] told [Cameron] that he would get him on the playground.”

“[Cameron] was punched numerous times,” then, “they were hitting one another, and in the process, Cameron picked up the nine-year-old and put him on the ground.”

The grandmother also emphasized that the incident happened on sand, not on concrete as had been written in the police report.

At first, the incident didn’t draw police attention. Tara Vereen said an officer showed up at the school the following Monday after the injured boy’s mother called JSO.

“The mom, I guess, became upset and contacted the police,” Vereen said. “She wanted to press charges.”

Eight-year-old Cameron said he was confused when he was called to the principal’s office and saw that police officer was there to fingerprint him and issue the citation.

“I was like, ‘Why are the police here? I didn’t even do nothing,’” Cameron told First Coast News.

“I’m very unsatisfied,” Cameron’s mother said. “Based on his age I think it was very unfair,” she said of her son being cited by police.

She also said the incident – particularly the police involvement and repercussion – has been causing Cameron anxiety.

“He’s fearful because he’s only eight years old, so he’s really not processing its effect on him,” she said.

Family friend Mikhail Muhammad insisted that police involvement was inappropriate.

“It didn’t warrant that, there was no warrant, so therefore there was no need for that,” Muhammad said.

Not only that, supporters maintain that Cameron’s mother wasn’t notified until after her son had to face the police officer.

“That’s another violation,” said Muhammad, who also serves as a minister with activist group Organized Unity Coalition.

“He’s a black youth. We believe that racism plays a major factor,” Muhammad said. According to the family, all of the children who were involved are black, but the police officer who came to the school is white.

“We never hear of these types of incidents happening with white students,” Muhammad said, “so we have to call it for what it is. We believe that is overt and covert racism.”

Tara Vereen wants the issue to go away, both legally and mentally, for her son.

“If anything, for him to get counseling, but not anything where he’s got to go to juvenile, teen court,” she said. “He’s never been in trouble, so I would like to see his record cleared.”

First Coast News is still working to seek comment from the family of the injured boy, Duval County Public Schools, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

