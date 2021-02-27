JSO: Child shot in arm while riding in mother's vehicle off Gate Pkwy.

JSO said they believe the shooting isolated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting Friday night in the Windy Hill area of Jacksonville left a child with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to a Jacksonville hospital at about 10:35 p.m., where a child had been taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm, JSO said.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Deer Lake Drive East, just off Gate Parkway. The child was in the car with their mother at the time of the shooting, evidence that JSO said hints the shooting was not accidental.

JSO said they believe the shooting is isolated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.