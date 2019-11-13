Brianna Williams, the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, remains in the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Because of this, police say it's likely that Williams will miss her first court appearance at 1 p.m. for charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators in connection to the disappearance of her daughter.

Hours before the announcement of her arrest, Brianna Williams was taken to the hospital in serious condition due to an apparent overdose. A close family friend told First Coast News that she overdosed after authorities found the remains of a child's body as they were searching for her daughter in Alabama.

RELATED: $1 million bond set for Brianna Williams, arrested after suicide attempt following discovery of a child's remains in Alabama

Last Wednesday morning, Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing from their home on Ivy Street in Jacksonville's Brentwood community. Upon investigating, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for the girl.

On Sunday, the search expanded in to Georgia and Demopolis, Alabama including multiple agencies.

"We will continue to work with law enforcement to ultimately answer any question we are able to and ensure justice is served for Taylor Williams," Nelson said.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

RELATED: Ten things to know about the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Williams

RELATED: Family: Brianna Williams on life-support after suicide attempt following discovery of a child's remain in Alabama

RELATED: Police: Human remains uncovered in Alabama during search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, identity not confirmed

RELATED: Aunt of missing 5-year-old says she doesn't think mom harmed her but has a theory

A photo of Brianna Williams on the Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Eleven Facebook page.

Commander Patrol Reconnaissance Wing Facebook page