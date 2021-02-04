JSO breaks down responsibilities of off-duty officers

First Coast News dug deeper to look into the responsibilities and hiring process of an off-duty officer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Alexander Grant, a five-year veteran officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested last weekend while he was working off-duty employment.

Officer Grant was charged with a 1st-degree misdemeanor because he had an altercation with a man who was handcuffed in the back seat of his police car who allegedly spit on Grant’s face.

First Coast News dug deeper to look into the responsibilities and hiring process of an off-duty officer. Most of us have seen an off-duty officer at the mall or even at a credit union. But what is their responsibility?

“To work a job that has been solicited by a vendor or retailer of some nature through our office to have additional dedicated security of some kind provided at their location for some determined period of time," said Chief Mat Nemeth from JSO.

For the hiring process, Nemeth says once a business decides they want an officer at their location they’ll contact the secondary employment office.

“We have a predetermined set of criteria that allow us to approve or disapprove a request of the nature of the business," said Nemeth.

For example, Nemeth says JSO doesn’t allow officers to work off-duty jobs at adult business entertainment venues because it’s not in their core values.

Also, Nemeth adds that during an officer’s off-duty shifts they’re still held accountable to JSO’s policies as well as the law.

“All of our officers that work any off-duty job or on duty for that matter are expected and required and it contains within our policies that they have to comply with our policies,” said Nemeth.

Crime and Safety expert, Mark Baughman, explains who would be held liable for an off-duty officer’s action while at a business.

“I mean when you’re saying who’s responsible, it can fall back on the facility but it also can fall back on the sheriffs department as well," said Baughman.