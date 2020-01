The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported bomb scare Sunday in a Mandarin shopping plaza.

Police said the incident was reported at a plaza in the 11000 block of Old St. Augustine Road.

Multiple areas have been roped off as police investigate.

At this time, further details are not known. More information is expected to be released at 12:20 p.m.

