JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thousands of people are starting to flood downtown Jacksonville for Saturday’s annual Georgia Florida game. That includes the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting, they are taking extra efforts with security, but they say their plans for security have been in the works for months.

On Tuesday night, they started to put those additional plans into place starting with light. They want to go to the dimly lit areas around A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard and add illumination so people feel safer walking around at night and so officers can see the area better.

Chief Andre Ayoub is in charge of the Special Events Division for JSO. On Tuesday he issued a stern warning to all fans.

"This is your warning ladies and gentlemen," he said. "We will not tolerate underage drinking."

About 650 officers will be on staff Saturday. That’s more than a third of their sworn in force, which can end up being costly, but that’s a typical number for the game. For example, in 2011, JSO reported more than $270,000 dollars in taxpayer money to support 709 officers working overtime for the Florida Georgia weekend that year.

Chief Ayoub says they will spare no expense to keep fans safe.

"That’s how serious we take this event," he said.

Over the past few years, there have been hundreds of citations for underage drinking on game day.

JSO warns they’ll be out patrolling undercover, but they will also be there to help.

Fans in RV City say they feel much better knowing JSO officers are around.

"These men and women in uniform have protected us for many years," said Florida fan Judy Skinner.

"We’ve seen them drive by several times so it seems very safe," said Georgia fan Jeff Blackburn.

The city is still in talks with The Landing over approving their permit to host their usual Georgia Florida events. The city is enforcing the permit this time around in light of the deadly shooting that took place there in August.

