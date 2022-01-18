Looking for a new pet? JSO to auction goat found in Arlington last December

The goat will be auctioned at the Montgomery Correctional Center on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Dec. 28, 2021.

Last December, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a goat wandering in the Arlington area.

The strange story spawned two questions: Why was there a goat wandering in the streets and to whom did the goat belong?

On social media, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked the owners of the goat to come forward to claim it. However, that never happened.

Nearly a month later, JSO announced it would auction off the goat to the highest bidder.

To be eligible to take your new pet home, you must be present at the auction, pay in-full with cash and be able to take the goat home with you.

However, the winner will be able to name the goat.