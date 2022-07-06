JSO: AT&T issue impacting ability to call 911 in San Pablo area

Police say the issue is believed to only be affecting residents in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and San Pablo Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an AT&T issue is affecting Jacksonville residents' ability to call 911 from a landline phone.

Please call JSO at 904-630-0500 for emergency services.

If you need JFRD only, please call them directly at 904-630-0522.