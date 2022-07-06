JSO: AT&T issue impacting ability to call 911 in San Pablo area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report)
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an AT&T issue is affecting Jacksonville residents' ability to call 911 from a landline phone.
Police say the issue is believed to only be affecting residents in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and San Pablo Road.
Please call JSO at 904-630-0500 for emergency services.
If you need JFRD only, please call them directly at 904-630-0522.
