Anyone with information related to Lyle's whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or the Clewiston Police Department at 863-983-1474.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Clewiston Police Department Thursday in locating a missing 41-year-old woman.

JSO said Marsha Lyle is believed to be in the Jacksonville area, according to police.

Lyle is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and it is not known what she was wearing.