The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they believe to be connected to two or more robberies.

Police say on Jan. 21 the person entered the Harvey’s Supermarket located in the 2200 block of West Edgewood Avenue and confronted an employee at a register. JSO says the man displayed a black handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the man was last seen fleeing the area.

Another incident happened on Feb. 12. Police say a man entered the McDonalds in the 200 block of State Street, approached the counter area with a gun and demanded money. The employee was unable to comply with the demands and the suspect fled the area.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.