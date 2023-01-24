JSO asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside

Police say on Jan. 4, officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of McDuff Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside.

Police say on Jan. 4, officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of McDuff Avenue. Police say surveillance video captured the pictured suspects while inside the business.

If you have information on this incident, or know the identity of the suspects, police are asking you to call them at 904-630-0500.