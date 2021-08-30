JSO arrests suspect in 2020 shooting death of man near Baldwin Rail-Trail

Cierra Washington, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge nearly one year after her alleged victim's body was found in a wooded area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a woman suspected in the death of a man found shot in a wooded area near the Baldwin Rail-Trail.

On Sep. 9, 2020, police responded to 1804 Imeson Rd., where human remains had been found in a wooded area Wednesday, the JSO reported in 2020. It was later determined the person had been shot.

The victim was identified as a 25-year-old man, JSO said.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and began their respective investigations.

As a result of the investigation, police identified and charged 30-year-old Cierra Washington with second-degree murder in the case, police said.

Washington is already incarcerated in the Duval County Jail on unrelated charges. She has previously faced assault and robbery charges.