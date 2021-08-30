JSO arrests suspect in 2020 shooting death of man near Baldwin Rail-Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a woman suspected in the death of a man found shot in a wooded area near the Baldwin Rail-Trail.
On Sep. 9, 2020, police responded to 1804 Imeson Rd., where human remains had been found in a wooded area Wednesday, the JSO reported in 2020. It was later determined the person had been shot.
The victim was identified as a 25-year-old man, JSO said.
The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and began their respective investigations.
As a result of the investigation, police identified and charged 30-year-old Cierra Washington with second-degree murder in the case, police said.
Washington is already incarcerated in the Duval County Jail on unrelated charges. She has previously faced assault and robbery charges.
Anyone who might have information in the case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.