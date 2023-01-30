JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles

Undersheriff Burgos will step down from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on March 3 after 26 years of dedicated service to this community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff.

The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO.

JSO says he began his career as a patrolman, and through his long career, achieved every rank in the agency absent Sheriff.

"Undersheriff Burgos’ keen mind and steady judgment has guided multiple administrations during his tenure with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office," said the agency in a news release.

"While Undersheriff Burgos will be sorely missed in the day-to-day operations of this agency, we all wish him the best for his next chapter."

Other appointments as a result of the retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos:

Mark Romano, currently serving as Chief of Investigations, will be appointed to Director of Investigations and Homeland Security.

Alan Parker, currently serving as Assistant Chief of the Information Systems Management Section, will be appointed to Chief of Investigations.

Police Lieutenant Eric Redgate will be appointed to Assistant Chief of the Information Systems Management Section.

Corrections Lieutenant Nick Bliss is being appointed to Assistant Chief of the Community Transition Center Section.