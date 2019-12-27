A 7-year-old child was shot on the Westside Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 a.m., police say they received multiple calls of shots being fired and one person shot. As officers were en route, they were told that the potential victim was being privately taken to the hospital.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 1400 block of Dakar Street and learned that a child had been shot. JSO says the 7-year-old is expected to be OK.

Police believe there was a dispute at a residence, both inside and outside, that led up to the gunfire.

Mathew Peeples says he was working next door when he heard a lot of arguing. He noticed a man come across the street to help break it up and next, heard shots.

“I heard a lady say, you shot my son,” Peeples told First Coast News.

Police are investigating this incident as a possible assault and battery, however, the possible connection to the shooting incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident please call JSO at 630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.