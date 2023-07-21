JSO: 2-year-old dead after drowning in backyard pool in Jacksonville

Police are investigating the incident and the events that led up to the drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old child is dead following a reported drowning Friday on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were called to a home in the 5200 block of Quan Drive around 12 p.m. in response to a drowning. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the child was later pronounced dead, JSO says.

Police are investigating the incident and the events that led up to the drowning. Right now they know there was a parent and a few other children home when the incident occurred.

There is no foul play expected at this time, police say.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.