JSO: 2 shot while exchanging gunfire with car on Pearl Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were injured after people in two different vehicles fired at each other while driving near Downtown Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6400 block of North Pearl Street after a woman reported that her vehicle was hit by gunfire. Officers searched the area and found shell cases on Pearl Street.

They also found another unoccupied vehicle was struck.

Police later heard that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital, according to JSO. The victims, both male, have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say two vehicles were traveling north on Pearl Street, exchanging gunfire. One vehicle went to the hospital with the victims and two other individuals. The other vehicle, described as a gray car, has not been located.

There is no information on the circumstances that led to the incident.