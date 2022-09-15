JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting on the northside in the Victoria Lakes neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK.

Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men were in their car, presumably outside one of their homes, when a dark sedan pulled up.

According to JSO, someone in the sedan began shooting at them.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the foot and arm and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Lessard says it appears there was some kind of dispute between the people in each car before shots were fired. Police are working to find out if the two parties know each other.

JSO says they have the two men who were not injured on scene being interviewed. The victim was taken to the hospital.