JSO: 1 killed in Southside shooting

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of W. Gate Pkwy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the Southside Friday night.

JSO said patrol officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8000 block of W. Gate Pkwy. around 9:02 p.m. While en route the call was changed to a person shot.

Upon arrival, patrol officers and JFRD located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.