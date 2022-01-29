JSO: 1 killed in Southside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the Southside Friday night.
JSO said patrol officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8000 block of W. Gate Pkwy. around 9:02 p.m. While en route the call was changed to a person shot.
Upon arrival, patrol officers and JFRD located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
At this early stage of the investigation, police are working quickly to identify the victim as well as canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses that may have information regarding this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number (630-0500) or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also provide information online at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.