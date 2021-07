JSO said the crash happened in the 9500 block of Little John Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a fatal crash in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood Thursday evening.

JSO said the crash happened in the 9500 block of Little John Road.

Police are reporting that one person has died but have not released any other details at this time.

First Coast News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as we learn more information.