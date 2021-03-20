JSO: 1 dead in hit-and-run crash on University Blvd.

Anyone with information is urged to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Monterey, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to an injured person call in the 1600 block of University Boulevard North. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male victim was already dead, according to the JSO.

Investigators determined a vehicle struck the man while traveling south on University Boulevard. The vehicle continued to flee the area, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide is investigating the crash.