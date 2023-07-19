How investigators caught a man accused of possessing child porn in Ponte Vedra

Local law enforcement partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a submission to the CyberTipline revealed a search for child porn.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A local golf equipment specialist who works with kids is behind bars for possessing images of child sexual exploitation.

Joshua Gumlia works at the PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass and faces 4 felony counts of possession of child sex content.

A coordinated effort between multiple companies as well as state and national agencies over 2 months led to Gumlia's arrest. What started as an internet search in April led to an arrest in July.

According to an arrest report, on April 28th Yahoo! sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after investigators say Gumlia uploaded 12 child porn images using his Yahoo! email account.

One month later, on May 30th, Verizon confirmed to investigators that the cell phone associated with the email account was Gumlia's.



According to his Twitter and LinkedIn pages, Gumlia is a club fitter who works with junior golfers at the PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass. On June 28th deputies from the St Johns County Sheriff's Office interviewed Gumlia at TPC Sawgrass. According to a police report, Gumila said that he's disgusted with himself, but considered the images to be a 'victimless crime'.

John Shenan is the VP of the Exposed Children Division of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and said his organization's CyperTipline reviews between 500,000 and 1 million images every week.

"It's looking for a needle in a haystack," said Shenan, "time is critical when children have on-going abuse taking place."

To sift through this much content the group partners with a company called Videntifier, which has software that can identify possibly duplicated content to immediately identify new material in hopes of helping law enforcement find children who are being exploited.

"With our technology it is possible to find content in this database in less than 1 second," said Videntifier Technologies CEO, Sigurdur Rahnarsson, "and to identify the content you only need a few frames of video, sometimes even a single frame and you can identify the content."

According to police Gumlia cooperated with investigators and surrendered his phone and I-pad. A police report says a digital download showed 16 different searches of child sexual material in the 10 days prior to giving his devices to law enforcement.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said that larger companies like Yahoo! and Verizon tend to utilize their CyberTipline, but they said the general public can also submit a tip if they come across an image or video of an exploited child.