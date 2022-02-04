Jose Lara's life celebrated in Putnam County

“He’s an angel and I believe he deserved to have the best farewell."

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The life of Jose Lara was celebrated on Saturday in Putnam County.

The 22-month-old died after wandering off from family and falling into a septic tank. His body was discovered on Monday.

On Saturday morning a funeral mass, visitation and burial took place in Crescent City.

“He’s an angel and I believe he deserved to have the best farewell," Janet Arce, a family friend, said.

Jose Lara was reported missing Sunday afternoon around 2:30 from his home in Crescent City near US Highway 17 South. Officials said he had wandered off while his mother had gone inside with another child.

Saturday morning, songs ringing out from the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crescent City celebrated the life of 22-month-old Jose Lara.

His mother, father, and siblings sat in the front row. Jose’s casket, white with gold angels, in the middle of the church.

“It was a blessing having all the community getting together supporting the family. Especially because they didn’t have any family here, just the pastor from their church, I’m so grateful," Arce said.

After the funeral mass, the crowd headed over to the viewing.

Children place flowers on the casket, as the family said its finals goodbyes.

It was an emotional day for many, but the community showed up to provide support, even providing food for the family, showcasing just what the community can do when they come together.