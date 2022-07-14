Deputies: Jose Lara drowning ruled an accident by medical examiner's office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The medical examiner's office determined there were no signs of trauma after 18-month-old Jose Lara drowned in a Putnam County septic tank in March. His death has been ruled an accident, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. There are no signs of foul play.
The toddler's body was found in a septic tank near his home after almost 24 hours of searching. Officials said he wandered off while his mother had gone inside with one of his siblings.
The tank was covered with some sort of "improvised covering" and surrounded by overgrowth, deputies said.
The FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Volusia County Sheriff's Office assisted PCSO in the search for Jose. Aviation assets and wildlife teams helped to search the wooded areas where Jose was thought to have possibly wandered, investigators said. Bloodhound teams were also part of the search and rescue efforts.