Many states have passed laws decriminalizing marijuana and it's no secret that Orlando attorney John Morgan wants Florida to be next. He took to Twitter Tuesday to double down on his stance and people are noticing with thousands of retweets and 'likes.'

Morgan, who is widely known for his TV commercials proclaiming "For the People' advertising the firm's personal injury lawyer services, is no newbie to the fight for legalizing pot.

On Tuesday, he continued to drive that point home by tweeting the following message:

"I have decided that I am too old to care.

I believe that #marijuana should be legal!!

I think we have time and I think there is money to get it done. I already have the minimum wage signatures.

Let’s do this maybe, forget Tallahassee! #ForThePeople

- #PotDaddy"

Attorney John Morgan speaks at the Tiger Bay Club of Tampa on Sept. 27, 2017.

WTSP

John Morgan had previously tweeted about his support of the full legalization of marijuana on June 27, where he urged those who supported this to retweet him.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 that allowed the use of medical marijuana through vaping and in food, oils, sprays and tinctures.

In March, Gov. Ron Desantis signed into law a bill that repealed Florida's ban on the use of smokable medical marijuana.