John Legend sings 'Georgia on my Mind' after Biden takes lead during vote counting

LOS ANGELES — John Legend is singing about the Peach state this Friday morning!

The GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist went to social media to perform a rendition of “Georgia on My Mind,” originally sung by Ray Charles.

The song, though not written by Charles, was made popular by the Albany, Georgia native because of his orchestral rendition. It became the official state song 41 years ago, enacted by Georgia State Legislature and Governor George Busbee. Charles was honored that same year with a proclamation and performed the song before a Joint Session of the House and Senate on the floor of the House of Representatives on March 7, 1979.

Legend's video came as the nation reacted after Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump, taking the lead in Georgia's vote tally as counting continued early Friday morning.



Legend, a Los Angeles resident, has been posting updates surrounding the election on social media for several months, and especially the days following Election Day. He also performed at a Biden campaign.

“He has been waiting five hours to post this,” Chrissy Teigen, Legend’s wife, posted on her own Twitter account soon after.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

“It was one take tho,” Legend wrote back. The couple's take was just one moment in the social media universe, as the presidential race has still not been called.

President Donald Trump has lead Georgia since election night, when in-person votes were counted. But, as absentee and mail-in ballots were added to the total, former Biden began narrowing the margin. Biden pulled ahead after ballots counted in Clayton County - a south metro county that leans heavily Democratic, and was represented by the late Congressman John Lewis - were added to the state total.