Joe Carlucci endorses Daniel Davis for Jacksonville mayor

Joe Carlucci is backing the Republican candidate in the May run-off for mayor -The endorsement was announced on Friday morning after his father endorsed Donna Deegan

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from previous, related coverage.

A house divided? The day after his father endorsed Donna Deegan for Jacksonville mayor, Joe Carlucci has thrown his support behind Daniel Davis.

Joe Carlucci is backing the Republican candidate in the May run-off for mayor. The endorsement was announced on Friday morning after his father, Councilman Matt Carlucci, crossed party lines to back Democrat Donna Deegan.

"I've had a front row seat to important mayoral races my entire life and here's what I've learned: experience and leadership matter. Daniel Davis has the experience and the leadership we need to make Jacksonville a safer and more affordable city for all," said Joe Carlucci. "As a father and a business owner, I’m in full support of Daniel Davis and ready to serve alongside him on behalf of Jacksonville's hardworking families."

Joe Carlucci was elected to District 5 in March. He is also a business owner and President of of the San Marco Merchants Association.

Matt Carlucci is a career Republican and was elected to the Jacksonville City Council in 1987. He was recently elected for his fifth term after running unopposed. He issued the following statement when announcing his endorsement for Deegan.

“The following statement is not party-driven but is instead an endorsement of the mayoral candidate whose heart and determination is wholly focused on Jacksonville,” Councilman Matt Carlucci said. “Donna Deegan has proven an authentic commitment to local issues, most of which we share in common. Her leadership will mark a much needed change in city government —to a more transparent, collaborative, future-forward culture. I have followed this race closely, observed all candidates, and have admired Deegan’s approach. From town hall meetings and positive campaigning to her open-door media policy and sticking to issues. Her deep level of community investment and involvement is undeniable, and is of utmost importance when it comes to leading such a diverse and expansive city like Jacksonville."

Carlucci went on to explain that he and Deegan, who is running as a Democrat, see eye to eye on many issues - Increased police officers on the street, money directed towards mental health treatments, and infrastructure are a few points the councilman listed in his statement.

“As I have always said, party politics shouldn’t play a role in local governance. And that’s why Jacksonville moves best when it moves together. I believe Donna Deegan is capable of building a dynamic Administration who, combined, will help move Jacksonville forward, Carlucci said. "A key part of that capability is truly recognizing those who have been left behind—those who have gone unheard—and she works hard on their behalf too.”

Deegan will face Republican Daniel Davis in a run-off election on May 16.

"As fellow Jacksonville natives with family roots that go back generations, Matt and I share a deep love and commitment to this city,” said Deegan in response to the endorsement. “He has been a go-to voice of reason in the community, maintaining objectivity and an unwavering commitment to serving all Jacksonville residents regardless of party lines. His leadership and advocacy, particularly in his early opposition to the privatization of JEA, demonstrate his dedication to the well-being of our residents. I am honored to receive his support and thank him for trusting in my ability to lead Jacksonville forward as your next mayor.”

Carlucci has previously spoke out in support of Deegan after the city initially denied the DONNA Foundation's 5K a permit. The permit has since been granted.

Is this how Jax leaders treat women seeking office? Party politics now denies Jax a beloved 5K celebrating women. After a push to investigate a woman candidate then running hateful attack ads & denying a routine permit to another candidate, this is politics at its very worst. — Matt Carlucci (@matt_carlucci) April 5, 2023