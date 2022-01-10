Joe Carlucci announces run for Jacksonville City Council

He says his priorities on City Council will focus on growing our economy so that we can attract new jobs and tourism to Jacksonville

One of the sons of Jacksonville Councilman Matt Carlucci announced Monday that he's hoping to join his father on the council.

Joe Carlucci says he'll run for City Council in District 5.

He says his priorities on City Council will focus on growing our economy so that we can attract new jobs and tourism to Jacksonville and ensuring our city remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.

“Now more than ever, we need experienced leaders who will put our families and businesses first and continue to push progress for making all our neighborhoods clean and safe.” Carlucci said.

Holding many community leadership positions with the San Marco Merchants Association, Jax Chamber, and CHAMPS, Carlucci has worked to bring new jobs and opportunities to Jacksonville.

Carlucci and his wife, Victoria, live in the Miramar area with their two children.

To learn more about Carlucci’s campaign, visit www.VoteJoeCarlucci.com.

His father, City Council member Matt Carlucci said back in December that he will not run for Jacksonville mayor in 2023 and instead campaign for a second-term to his at-large council seat.