JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've always wanted a chance to work with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp team, then you're in luck. The Jumbo Shrimp is holding two job fairs for season game-day positions.

The team is looking to hire a box office crew, fan store associates, kids' zone attendants and more at the newly named 121 Financial Ballpark. The job fairs will be hosted at the ballpark from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at the ballpark.

The team says applicants will only need to attend one of the job fairs and will be asked to complete an employee application form. To access the form, click here. Applicants can bring a completed application to the job fair. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and to dress appropriately, according to the team.

Parking for the fairs will be at Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and East Adams Street.

