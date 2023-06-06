JFRD contains fire impacting 3 homes in Springfield, no injuries reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has contained a fire impacting three homes in the Springfield area Tuesday.
The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Ionia Street around 7 p.m.
JFRD says they were called to respond to a residential structure fire and upon arrival, found a two-story home heavily engulfed in smoke. A short time later the fire jumped to a second home.
JFRD says because of the wind and the close vicinity of a third home, the fire also spread there as well.
Officials say two of the homes were vacant and one appeared to be under renovation and was empty. JFRD says there were no injuries.