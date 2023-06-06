JFRD contains fire impacting 3 homes in Springfield, no injuries reported

JFRD says they were called to respond to a residential structure fire and upon arrival, found a two-story home heavily engulfed in smoke.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has contained a fire impacting three homes in the Springfield area Tuesday.

The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Ionia Street around 7 p.m.

JFRD says they were called to respond to a residential structure fire and upon arrival, found a two-story home heavily engulfed in smoke. A short time later the fire jumped to a second home.

JFRD says because of the wind and the close vicinity of a third home, the fire also spread there as well.