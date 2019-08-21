JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brian McCluney, a firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker, another firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia, have been missing since Friday following a fishing trip.

On Tuesday night, at the Jacksonville Firefighters Association Union Hall in Riverside, both of their families gathered for a private prayer vigil and dinner, hosted by the wives of local firefighters. During the event, the wife of Brian McCluney made a public statement, thanking the community for its support.

"We cannot express the gratitude from the bottom of our hearts," Stephanie McCluney said. "That these agencies have given from fire departments up and down the coast, JFRD has been so supportive."

Justin Walker's sister, Jessica Bergstresser, shared the same sentiment.

"And they are coming out and they are devoting their time taking time off of work I imagine, time away from their families money and I’m overwhelmed and just so thankful," Bergstresser said.

The two families say they are also looking forward to bringing their heroes home.

“We gotta get one eye to see - all it takes is one eye - but it takes a multitude out there that is a big space but there is a bigger God and he’s going to bring them home," McCluney said.























