JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children are in critical condition after a traffic crash near Maxville on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Police say the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Maxville-MacClenny Road and involves a sedan vs. pickup truck.

One child is in critical condition and two are in critical/serious condition, according to officials.