Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were told to get out of a burning home in the San Souci neighborhood Thursday due to risk of collapse.

The home, located in the 100 block of Emily’s Walk Lane, caught on fire sometime around 8:30 a.m.

When JFRD arrived, they advised that heavy smoke was showing from the second floor.

All residents were reported safe and the fire has been called under control.

The cause of this fire has not yet been revealed. The state fire marshall has been requested.

First Coast News