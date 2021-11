The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department says the burn is happening in the area of Pumpkin Hill Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prescribed burn in Nassau County in causing heavy smoke to be seen in some areas of Jacksonville Monday.

The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department says the burn is happening in the area of Pumpkin Hill Road and is roughly 107 acres.

This is near the Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park.

Be aware of smoke if you're traveling in the area.