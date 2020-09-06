JFRD sets up fund to help firefighters injured from ship fire, explosion

JFRD said two firefighters were transported to a burn unit in Gainesville where they underwent surgery and skin grafts as a result of their injuries.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department set up a fund that the public can contribute to following an explosion that injured eight of its firefighters last week.

The explosion occurred while nearly 150 firefighters were battling a fire aboard a vehicle-carrying ship in Blount Island last Thursday. An additional firefighter was injured from heat exhaustion.

"Injuries sustained during this call caused burns, hospital stays, and injuries that we are still managing," according to the "The Jacksonville Firefighter Family Support Fund" page.

