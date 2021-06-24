JFRD weighs in on what crews in Miami are going through after partial building collapse

First Coast News got a live search and rescue K9 demonstration at the regional training facility in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rescue crews outside Miami are still working to "tunnel in" and locate survivors at a partial building collapse. It happened early Thursday morning, and 99 people are still unaccounted for.

Here on the First Coast, we got a demonstration of what happens for an urban search and rescue team with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and live search and rescue K9 Scout.

“It’s one of the hardest jobs that you’ll ever have to do. Every one of this instances is going to be extremely difficult plus the large scale of what they’re dealing with. It’s hard to fathom. I know there’s probably a lot of anxiety trying to get to the victims and trying to make those rescues," Chief Steve Riska said.

JFRD Division Chief of Operations Steve Riska knows all about search and rescue from his work with K9 Scout, a 10-year-old Golden Retriever. Scout smiles on command and looks for people on command as one of eight search and rescue K9s with the department.

K9s like Scout are looking for people in the rubble outside Miami.

“They’re worried about people who may still be in the rubble," Riska said. "Second of all, they’re worried about their own personal safety, and what caused the building collapse?”

The benefit of having a search and rescue K9 like Scout is he can cover more ground faster than firefighters and alert them when he smells a human.

“The dogs are invaluable. They can alert us to where somebody is so we know where to cut and breach and pull things away to rescue somebody," said Eric Prosswimmer, spokesman with JFRD.

“Scout’s amazing," Riska said. "He’s like the world’s best hide and seek player.”

JFRD has six certified handlers who work with the eight search and rescue dogs, who are all Golden Retrievers or Labrador Retrievers.

