JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is assisting three adults after a 'suspicious' house fire broke out at a Jacksonville home Wednesday morning in the Mid-Westside area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters are currently on scene of the house fire that erupted at 1900 West 4th Street. The state's fire marshal is investigating the fire.