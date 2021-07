The fire happened in the 4400 block of Hodges Boulevard at around 6:15 a.m., according to the JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning in the Beach Haven area.

The fire happened in the 4400 block of Hodges Boulevard at around 6:15 a.m., according to the JFRD.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoking coming from the building.

The fire was soon brought under control by 6:20 a.m., JFRD said.