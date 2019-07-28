JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a storage shed fire Sunday morning in Atlantic Beach.

Photos sent by witness Missy Dunfee to First Coast News show a large plume of black smoke ascending from a home on 70 W. 10th St.

JFRD told First Coast News they initially responded to reports of a house fire just before 9:30 a.m., but when crews arrived they said it was storage shed that caught fire.

The fire was quickly put out, according to JFRD.

No injuries were reported.