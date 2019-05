The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in Durkeeville Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire occurred in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street around 12:02 p.m.

They advised that smoke could be seen coming out of the home and that more crews were on the way to the scene.

Around 12:07 JFRD said that the fire was under control.

Red Cross was requested for one adult, and no injuries have been reported.