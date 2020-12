The fire is under control. There are no reports of any injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a commercial fire Monday afternoon in South Jacksonville.

According to the JFRD Twitter page, the fire happened in the 6200 block of 103rd Street near Jammes Road. The department first reported the fire on Twitter at 3:42 p.m.

There was no one inside the building by the time crews arrived on the scene.

The fire was under control by 5 p.m. There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.