JFRD responds to apartment fire on Jacksonville's Southside

The Red Cross is assisting eight adults affected by the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight people are displaced by an apartment fire Wednesday night on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Collins Lakes Drive.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames outside the building, the JFRD said. Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after arrival.

